Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.30. 66,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

