Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $4.98 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.74.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

