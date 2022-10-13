Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $609,222,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $20.69 on Thursday, reaching $748.75. 29,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,773. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $660.92 and its 200-day moving average is $646.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

