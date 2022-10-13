Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.27. The stock had a trading volume of 269,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.77. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,721,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.