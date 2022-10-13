Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 19.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NiSource by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $472,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 322,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,635. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

