Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Up to $232.15

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $232.15, but opened at $238.48. Amgen shares last traded at $244.04, with a volume of 56,333 shares changing hands.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 10,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 59,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.4% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

