American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.33. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.27 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

