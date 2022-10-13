American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in American States Water by 463.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $82.60 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 71.30%.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.