American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Director Bradford A. Phillips Acquires 1,415 Shares

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) Director Bradford A. Phillips acquired 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,857.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

