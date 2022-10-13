American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Director Bradford A. Phillips Acquires 1,415 Shares

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) Director Bradford A. Phillips acquired 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,857.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Realty Investors Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Realty Investors (ARL)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.