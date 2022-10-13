American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the September 15th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Premium Mining Price Performance

Shares of HIPH remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 362,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,763. American Premium Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About American Premium Mining

(Get Rating)

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

