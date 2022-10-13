American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $136.74 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.00.

Institutional Trading of American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.