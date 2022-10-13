American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.07 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,622 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 598,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,738,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,887 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.