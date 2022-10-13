American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Business Bank Price Performance

Shares of AMBZ stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565. American Business Bank has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $348.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.84.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

