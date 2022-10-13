America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAXGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.62.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $88,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.