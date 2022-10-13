America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.62.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $88,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

