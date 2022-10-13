Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $166,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 242,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $809,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 578,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,928,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.