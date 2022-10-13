Amaze World Tops 24 Hour Volume of $807,283.00 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $92.31 million and approximately $807,283.00 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.41 or 0.27130910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaze World (AMZE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amaze World has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amaze World is 1.70486543 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $766,097.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amaze-world.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.