Amaze World (AMZE) Reaches One Day Volume of $807,283.00

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00008898 BTC on major exchanges. Amaze World has a market cap of $92.31 million and $807,283.00 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaze World (AMZE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amaze World has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amaze World is 1.70486543 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $766,097.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amaze-world.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

