Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.01

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and traded as low as $13.61. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 7,340 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATUSF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0623 dividend. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

