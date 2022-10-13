Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.41.

Shares of ATUS opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. Altice USA has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $19.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 970.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,677 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $27,924,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

