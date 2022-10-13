Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,744,000 after acquiring an additional 61,425 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.59. 53,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $309.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,576 shares of company stock valued at $120,470,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

