ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Update

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 1,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF ( NASDAQ:REIT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.