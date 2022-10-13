ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REITGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 1,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REITGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.