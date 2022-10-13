Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 268.17% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $89,747.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,251,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,148.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614 over the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

