Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.97

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.97 and last traded at $96.32, with a volume of 278465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after buying an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,913.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,108,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,038 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

