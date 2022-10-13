Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 0% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $109.60 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.38 or 0.01417447 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005024 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00023725 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00044816 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.93 or 0.01585596 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

