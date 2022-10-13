Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

