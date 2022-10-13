Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.21.
Ally Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
