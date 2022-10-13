Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Short Interest Update

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 596,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Allied Minds Stock Performance

ALLWF remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Allied Minds has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

Get Allied Minds alerts:

About Allied Minds

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.