Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lowered by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,941 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 5.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,722,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.67. 281,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,547,987. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

