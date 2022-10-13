Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.44

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.44 and last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 1478037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$796.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$778.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

