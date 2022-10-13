Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Algoma Steel Group (TSE: ASTL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2022 – Algoma Steel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$15.75.

9/28/2022 – Algoma Steel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

9/28/2022 – Algoma Steel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.25.

9/28/2022 – Algoma Steel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$16.50.

9/21/2022 – Algoma Steel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASTL stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.87. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.53 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$943.37 million and a PE ratio of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.40%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

