Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Increased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.60.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 57,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

