Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 5.9%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 5,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 637,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Alector Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $739.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $79.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

