Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.44

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $5.03. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 474,767 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $306.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 119,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $596,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023,271 shares in the company, valued at $50,116,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 475,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,124. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,353 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,877,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 948,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

