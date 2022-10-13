Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $35.64 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.65 or 0.26701744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alchemy Pay has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,082,155,932.35553 in circulation. The last known price of Alchemy Pay is 0.01027532 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $4,346,919.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alchemypay.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

