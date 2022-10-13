Alchemix USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $238.23 Million (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $238.23 million and approximately $17,941.00 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.32 or 0.27195939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix USD (ALUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alchemix USD has a current supply of 3,291,070.17958399 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alchemix USD is 0.99857753 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $15,065.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alchemix.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.