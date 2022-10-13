Alan Schriesheim Sells 6,000 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HEI traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.14. 354,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.72.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

