Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $416,266,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after acquiring an additional 301,713 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.21. 21,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

