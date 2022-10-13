AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

