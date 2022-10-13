AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,894. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.

In other news, Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,284,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after buying an additional 548,009 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

