AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MITT has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MITT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,894. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

Insider Transactions at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Further Reading

