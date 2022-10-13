ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADTRAN Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.77 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $172.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -128.57%.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.