Adshares 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00009042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $56.12 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007251 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,762 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

