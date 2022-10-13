Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $426.74.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $286.15 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

