Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.27. The stock had a trading volume of 93,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.