Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.98. 88,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.45. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.74.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

