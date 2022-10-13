Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Up 110.0% in September

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the September 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ADPPF remained flat at $20.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

