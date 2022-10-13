adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €92.00 ($93.88) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of FRA:ADS traded down €3.20 ($3.27) during trading on Thursday, hitting €111.88 ($114.16). 627,688 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €146.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €169.63. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

