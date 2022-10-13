AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.20

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 82814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of C$127.96 million and a PE ratio of 55.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.22.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.80 million. Analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.