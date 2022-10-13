Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $12.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

