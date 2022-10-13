Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.93.

Get Acrow Formwork and Construction Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Boland 1,067,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Company Profile

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. The company is also involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; cuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.