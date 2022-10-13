ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Purchases 787 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 936,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,786,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.50.

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 124.52, a current ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

